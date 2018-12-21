App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Dec 21, 2018 05:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Brazen attack on right to privacy: CPI(M) hits out at govt over order authorising snooping powers

In a statement, the party's Politburo said that it was contrary to Supreme Court judgements.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Describing the government's order authorising 10 Central agencies to intercept "any information" on computers as "unconstitutional" and a "brazen attack" on right to privacy, the CPI(M) on December 21 demanded that it be cancelled.

"This is a brazen attack on the fundamental right to privacy given to every citizen by our Constitution. This order goes against the spirit of Supreme Court judgements on telephone tapping guidelines, the right to privacy judgement and the Aadhaar judgement," the Communist Party of India (Marxist) said.

"The track record of this government in harassing and persecuting citizens who do not share the RSS/BJP viewpoint is there for everyone to see. Individuals have been picked up for social media posts which are seen as being inimical to their image," it added.

The order authorises 10 Central agencies such as the Intelligence Bureau, the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate to intercept, monitor and decrypt "any information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer".

According to the order, the subscriber or service provider or any person in charge of the computer resource will be bound to extend all facilities and technical assistance to the agencies. Failing to do so will invite seven-year imprisonment and fine.
First Published on Dec 21, 2018 05:29 pm

tags #CPI(M) #India #Politics

