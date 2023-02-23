 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Brainstorming session to chalk out strategy for upcoming polls at Congress plenary session

Feb 23, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST

The Congress top brass will be in attendance at the 85th plenary session that will primarily endorse the presidentship of Mallikarjun Kharge and will pave the way for the new working committee led by him.

Laying out a clear roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and forging poll tie-ups with like-minded parties to take on the BJP will be the centre of discussion at the three-day Congress plenary session starting here Friday.

The session, which comes in the backdrop of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that has been touted as a success by the party, will be attended by around 15,000 delegates.

On the first day of the three-day session, the Steering Committee, which is playing the role of the Working Committee (the previous one was dissolved until a new CWC is formed), will also decide on whether there will be elections to the top decision-making body or not.