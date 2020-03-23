App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Both Houses of Parliament will be adjourned sine die today after passage of Finance Bill: Sources

The session is likely to be concluded almost 12 days ahead of schedule due to the looming threat of COVID-19.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Both Houses of Parliament will be adjourned sine die on Monday after passage of the Finance Bill, sources said on Monday. The session was earlier scheduled to conclude on April 3.

The session is likely to be concluded almost 12 days ahead of schedule due to the looming threat of COVID-19.

Many political parties, including the TMC, have decided not to attend the session on Monday due to the coronavirus scare amid lockdowns announced by many states for varied periods, the sources said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 02:18 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Finance Bill #India #Parliament #Politics

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.