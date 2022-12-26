 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Border row with Karnataka: Maharashtra will fight even for an inch of land, says Devendra Fadnavis

PTI
Dec 26, 2022 / 12:45 PM IST

Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Fadnavis said the state government will do whatever it can to ensure the Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka get justice.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (File image)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday asserted the state government will fight even for an inch of land, amid the simmering boundary dispute with Karnataka.

Speaking in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Fadnavis said the state government will do whatever it can to ensure the Marathi-speaking people in Karnataka get justice.

The issue of Maharashtra-Karnataka border row echoed in the ongoing winter session of the state Assembly here on Monday, with the opposition demanding a resolution on the issue.

Notably, the Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution on border row with Maharashtra, resolving to protect the southern state's interests and not to cede an inch of land to its neighbour.

The resolution, which also condemned the border dispute "created" by Maharashtra and moved by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, was adopted by a voice vote.

On Monday, raising the issue in the Maharashtra Assembly, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar asked why did the government not move the resolution on the border row when it was decided in the Business Advisory Committee that a proposal on it would be moved in the first week of the winter session.