Border row: Maharashtra delegation meeting Shah won't make any difference, says Karnataka CM

PTI
Dec 10, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

A delegation of parliamentarians of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (opposition coalition in Maharashtra) had met Shah on Friday regarding the border dispute with Karnataka.

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Image)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said that the Maharashtra delegation meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the raging border dispute between both states will not make any difference, and asserted that his government will not make any compromise on the issue.

Bommai said that he has asked a delegation of Karnataka Members of Parliament to meet Shah on Monday regarding the border issue, and that he would also be soon meeting the Union Home Minister to inform him about the state’s "legitimate” stand.

"Maharashtra delegation meeting the Union Home Minister will not make any difference. Maharashtra has tried this in the past too. The case is in the Supreme Court. Our legitimate case in the Supreme Court is strong. Our government will not make any compromise on the border issue,” Bommai tweeted late on Friday night.

"I have asked Karnataka MPs to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday regarding the Karnataka Maharashtra border issue. I will also be meeting the Union Home Minister soon to inform him about the state’s legitimate stand,” he added.

After the meeting on Friday, NCP leader Amol Kolhe, who was part of Maharashtra’s delegation, had said that Shah will meet chief ministers of both states on December 14 to soothe tempers on the border dispute.