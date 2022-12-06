 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Border dispute: Maharashtra ministers' Belagavi visit on Tuesday unlikely; will protect borders , says Bommai

PTI
Dec 06, 2022 / 03:17 PM IST

Karnataka maintains the demarcation done on linguistic lines as per the States Reorganisation Act and the 1967 Mahajan Commission Report as final.

A Maharashtra ministerial delegation that was supposed to visit Belagavi in Karnataka on Tuesday amid the border row between the two states seemed to have skipped its schedule due to the respective ministers' pre-decided events, even as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured his government was committed to protect the borders and ensure Kannadigas' welfare.

The two ministers, expected to be joined by a member of Parliament, were scheduled to meet activists of the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) at Belagavi in Karnataka on Tuesday and hold talks with them on the decades-old border issue. MES is an organisation fighting for the merger of Belagavi and some other border areas with the western state.

The development came a day after Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai said he will ask his Maharashtra counterpart Eknath Shinde to not to depute his cabinet colleagues–Chandrakant Patil and Shambhuraj Desai, to Belagavi as planned citing law and order, even as prohibitory orders were clamped in the district ahead of the proposed visit of the delegation.

When contacted, a close associate of Chandrakant Patil said, "the minister was in Pune on Monday and he has a number of meetings scheduled in Mumbai on Tuesday. The minister has in his official schedule stated he would attend all the meetings. I am not aware of any of his plans to visit Belagavi." An official working with Desai also said the minister has some meetings and he will attend them.

"He has not informed us whether he will visit Belagavi today or not. We have no idea if he has made any other plans," the official added.

In Bengaluru, Bommai denied the issue had anything to do with the 2023 Assembly polls in the state and accused the neighbouring state of raking up the issue.