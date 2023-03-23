Boosting Delhi's revenue key concern due to declining central funds: Finance minister Kailash Gahlot

Kailash Gahlot (Image: PTI)

A day after presenting his maiden budget, Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot on Thursday said boosting Delhi's revenue is of prime concern in light of diminished central funds and also lamented about the AAP government having to go to courts often due to regular interventions by the Centre and the LG. While presenting the budget in the Assembly on Wednesday, Gahlot had claimed that Delhi was being provided Rs 325 crore as its share in the central taxes pool, despite paying 1.75 lakh crore as income tax.

He also said from the financial year 2023-24, even the Rs 325 crore will not be given to Delhi and termed it "economic discrimination" and "gross injustice".

"It is our right. We have a share in Delhi's taxes. We are considering going to court," he told PTI in an interview.

Asked when they would be approaching the court, Gahlot said, "We have to go to courts for everything." During his budget speech, Gahlot had said he was missing former finance minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam case.

"The experience (of presenting the budget) was wonderful but we deeply missed Manish Sisodia. Not just the Kejriwal government but the entire Delhi missed him as the Delhi budget and Sisodia have been synonymous with each other. We have presented a good budget," Gahlot said.

The budget presented on Wednesday was delayed by a day following a row between the Centre and the AAP dispensation over allocations under various heads.

"Nothing is easy here. Be it getting yoga done for Delhiites, sending teachers to Finland, or the chief minister himself going to Singapore," Gahlot said.

"But still we are committed and whatever promises we have made to Delhiites, we will fulfill them even if we have to fight for them," he added.