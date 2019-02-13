Present
Moneycontrol

Budget2019

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsors

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2019 12:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bluff, bluster and intimidation have been PM Modi govt's philosophy: Sonia Gandhi

The very values, principles and provisions of the Constitution have come under continued attack from the Modi government, she alleged.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In a blistering attack on the Modi government, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi said on February 13 "bluff, bluster and intimidation" have been its governance philosophy, while asserting that her party will confront political adversaries with all its vigour.

Addressing the Congress Parliamentary Party's general body meeting, Sonia Gandhi also hailed party president Rahul Gandhi, saying he has brought fresh energy into the party organisation and has put together a team which blends experience and youth well.

"We go to the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls with renewed confidence and resolve. Our victories in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have given us new hope," she said at the meeting attended by Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress' leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad, among others.

"Our opponents were earlier projected as being invincible. The Congress president took them head-on, mobilizing and motivating lakhs of our workers who, with him, gave their all," she said.

related news

Launching a scathing attack on the Modi government, Sonia Gandhi said: "The very foundations of our democratic republic, of our secular republic have come under systematic assault by the Modi government."

The very values, principles and provisions of the Constitution have come under continued attack from the Modi government, she alleged.

"Institutions have been subverted. Political opponents have been hounded. Dissent has been suppressed. Freedom of speech - the most basic of all freedoms - has been sought to be curtailed and silenced," the UPA chairperson said.

"Bluff, bluster and intimidation have been the governance philosophy of the Modi government. Truth and transparency have been brazenly tossed aside," Sonia Gandhi alleged.

There is an all-pervasive atmosphere of fear and strife across the country, she claimed.
First Published on Feb 13, 2019 11:59 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics #Sonia Gandhi

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.