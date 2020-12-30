Blow to BJP-led alliance in Haryana amid farmers' protest ; loses two key mayoral seats in local body polls

Haryana Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manohar Lal Khattar is leading in Karnal constituency with registering over 66 percent of the total votes polled.

The ruling BJP-JJP coalition in Haryana suffered a setback on December 30 by losing mayoral polls in Sonipat and Ambala amid protest by farmers on the state borders.

Deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala's Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) lost the local polls on its home turf, Hisar's Ukalana and Rewari's Dharuhera, according to a report in NDTV.

The municipal corporation polls were held on December 27 to elect the mayors and ward members of Ambala, Panchkula and Sonipat municipal corporations, the president and members of the Municipal Council of Rewari and the municipal committees of Sampla (Rohtak), Dharuhera (Rewari) and Ukalana (Hisar).

The counting of votes began on December 30.

Congress’s Nikhil Madaan has won Sonipat by a margin of nearly 14,000 votes. The Congress party said that the BJP has lost due to anger against the farm laws

In Ambala, the Haryana Janachetana Party's Shakti Rani Sharma will be the new mayor after she won by over 8,000 votes. The BJP is ahead in Panchkula where votes are being counted.

The farmers' protest that began a month ago has put Chautala's JJP in a bind after the Akali Dal quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance to protest the legislations. Chautala is the grandson of the farmers' leader and INLD chief Om Prakash Chautala, who is in jail for corruption.

For more than a month now, thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh, are camping along Delhi-Haryana and other borders seeking repeal of the three agri reform laws. They have threatened to intensify their stir in the coming days if their demands are not fulfilled.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana government faced criticism last month over the 'improper handling' of farmers who were marching towards Delhi from Punjab and Haryana.