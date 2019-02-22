Blood shed by jawans in Pulwama will not go in vain: Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Friday asserted the blood shed by the soldiers in the recent Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir will not go in vain.

Stating that the NDA government had a "zero tolerance towards terrorism," Shah, addressing party workers here, also recalled the martyrdom of two CRPF jawans from Tamil Nadu who were among those killed in the dastardly attack days ago.

Addressing BJP workers for the first time after his party clinched a poll deal with the ruling AIADMK on Tuesday, he exhorted cadres to work for the victory of all the 40 alliance candidates in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Be it the "AIADMK, PMK or the BJP," party workers should work for the victory of alliance nominees to ensure the re-election of Narendra Modi as Prime Minister, he said.

He mocked at the DMK and Congress combine over alleged corruption and asked if such an alliance will be able to deliver good governance.