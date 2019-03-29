App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 08:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Blinded by anti-Modi sentiment, Congress stopped thinking in nation's interest: PM Narendra Modi

Addressing a rally in Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu, his first in the state after national elections were announced on March 10, Modi claimed the speeches of Congress leaders receive applause in Pakistan.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress is blinded by its "anti-Modi approach" and has stopped thinking in the nation's interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here Thursday, raising issues of national security and terrorism and questioning the party's statements following the Balakot strike.

Addressing a rally in Akhnoor on the outskirts of Jammu, his first in the state after national elections were announced on March 10, Modi claimed the speeches of Congress leaders receive applause in Pakistan.

The prime minister began his speech by greeting people in the local Dogri language and went to exhort them to vote for his party's Jammu-Poonch candidate Jugal Kishore.

Modi said he was surprised at the Congress' reaction to his government's endeavour to teach a lesson to the enemies of the country.

related news

"What has happened to the Congress party....the anti-Modi approach adopted by them has blinded them to the extent that they have stopped thinking in the interest of the nation," Modi said.

When India conducted the air strike in Balakot on February 27, Congress leaders came out with statements which were not in favour of the country, he said.

"Is it the same Sardar Patel's Congress who spent day and night for the unity and integrity of the country? I fail to understand if this is the Congress party of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose who saw the dream of an independent India," the PM said. "My soul is saying it is not."

"What do you think?" he asked the people, who replied saying they agreed with the PM's view.

"The entire country and its citizen are speaking in one voice but the Congressmen are speaking a different language," Modi said.

The prime minister also questioned the Congress' silence on National Conference's Baramulla candidate Akbar Lone's reported remarks purportedly in favour of Pakistan.

"I am surprised that they are aligning with such people who are against the interests of the nation," Modi told the gathering.

He told them if they press the 'lotus' (BJP's poll symbol) button on the EVM on April 11, it will not only unnerve terrorists and their sympathisers within the country, but its bang would be heard across the border as well.

He also asked people of the state to remain vigilant against the policies of the National Conference and the PDP, a former ally of the BJP, for their alleged pro-separatist agendas.

"We imposed ban on groups involved in secession of the state from India, but these political parties opposed it," the prime minister said.

Referring to the strike on a JeM camp in Balakot, the prime minister said the nation has shown its resolve to fight terrorism. "Those running terrorist factory across the border are afraid and are living under a constant fear. This has happened for the first time that terrorists are forced to think 100 times before intruding into this side," he told the rally at the border town.

He also said terrorists and their supporters in Pakistan are praying to get rid of him by losing these elections, but warned them against any misadventure against India.

"Terrorists and their supporters sitting across the border (in Pakistan) should know that any step against interests and security of India will prove them costly,” Modi said.

"Pakistan is praying the 'chowkidar' somehow loses the elections so that this mixture of sorts (Opposition alliance) comes to power in Delhi," he said.

Modi expressed concerns over difficulties being faced by border residents due to Pakistan shelling.

"I am concerned about it. Due to utter frustration, they are targeting our villages, our civilian population and their cattle. Please be assured that this will not continue for long," he said.

Modi appealed people to turn up at polling booths in large numbers.
First Published on Mar 29, 2019 08:07 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Candidates Boycott Range Officer Exam in J&K After Paper Leak, Probe o ...

Facebook Bans White Nationalism, White Separatism on its Platforms

Xiaomi Updates Mi Notebook Air 12.5-inch With Latest Intel 8th-Gen Pro ...

Trouble Brews for Bihar Grand Alliance as Congress Leaders See Red Ove ...

PHOTOS: Bollywood Stars Grace Notebook Special Screening

Hyundai Motor India Signs Wage Deal With Workers, Technicians at Chenn ...

PM Modi Likely to Address 8 Lok Sabha Poll Rallies in Maharashtra

Indian-origin Man Marries Girlfriend Before Getting Jailed in Singapor ...

Jhye Richardson Optimistic About World Cup After Positive Scans

Next census of India in 2021, says government

83% Lok Sabha MPs are 'crorepatis', 33% have criminal cases: ADR repor ...

Brexit multiple choice - How will UK parliament's indicative votes wor ...

Promise of handouts by Congress could dent Modi's momentum

Narendra Modi says govt showed courage for surgical strike on land, ai ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Indian markets to be in green on the last day o ...

Top brokerage calls for Friday: BofAML downgrades Eicher Motors, HSBC ...

10 things you need to know before the opening bell

Here are the bulk and block deals of March 28

BJP may not achieve target of 22 Lok Sabha seats in North East as most ...

Massive fire in 22-storey building in Dhaka's upscale Banani kills 19, ...

Lucifer movie review: Prithviraj dwarfs a neat premise with Mohanlal a ...

Silent killer arsenic slowly poisoning crores of people in West Bengal ...

Mindtree board evaluating 'several options' to stave off L&T's hostile ...

India Open 2019: B Sai Praneeth overcomes familiar foe Sameer Verma in ...

Tiger habitats in the Sundarbans are imperiled by climate change; govt ...

Urvashi Bahuguna’s debut poetry collection Terrarium is delicately c ...

Facebook's banning of white nationalism could be a slippery slope towa ...

Alia Bhatt opens up about having mental health issues

Bollywood's trainer Katrina Kaif sweats it out with Olympic swimmer Mi ...

Junglee Movie Review: Vidyut Jammwal’s latest film is hardly electri ...

IPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers by 6 runs d ...

Is Akshay Kumar's son Aarav ready to join Bollywood? Daddy has the ans ...

Notebook Movie Review: Zaheer Iqbal and Pranutan Bahl's film is flambo ...

Kangana Ranaut defends Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, this is historica ...

Game Of Thrones: HBO to air a two hour BTS documentary after the seaso ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.