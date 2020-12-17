MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

'Blatant misuse of emergency rules': Mamata Banerjee on Centre’s fresh letter on IPS officers' transfer

The three officers, Bholanath Pandey, Rajeev Mishra and Praveen Tripathi, were asked to report for central deputation a day after an attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy near Kolkata last week. .

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2020 / 05:30 PM IST
Dhubri: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee speaks during an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls in Dhubri, Friday, April 5, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI4_5_2019_000057B)

Dhubri: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee speaks during an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls in Dhubri, Friday, April 5, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI4_5_2019_000057B)


West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on December 17 fumed at the Centre for deputing three IPS officers out of the state calling it a ‘blatant misuse of emergency provisions' under the law.

Banerjee’s comments came after the MHA sent a fresh letter to the West Bengal government and the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) stating that they have failed to adhere to the rules by not relieving the officers.

“GoI’s order of central deputation for the 3 serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the State’s objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954,” Banerjee said in one of the tweets.

The three officers, Bholanath Pandey, Rajeev Mishra and Praveen Tripathi, were asked to report for central deputation a day after an attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy near Kolkata last week. .

“This act is nothing but a deliberate attempt to encroach upon the State’s jurisdiction and demoralise the serving officers in WB. This move, particularly before the election is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It’s unconstitutional & completely unacceptable,” she said.

Close

Related stories

Following the state government’s failure to relieve the officers, the MHA sent another letter asking the Mamata Banerjee government to relieve them. Now the ministry has posted the three officers for central deputation for five years. Pandey has been transferred to BPR&D, Mishra to ITBP as IG and Tripathi to the SSB.

“We will not allow this brazen attempt by the Centre to control the State machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow-down in front of expansionist & undemocratic forces,” the West Bengal CM said.

The BJP and TMC have been targeting each other ahead of next year's West Bengal Assembly polls.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee #Home Ministry #JP Nadda #West Bengal Election
first published: Dec 17, 2020 05:29 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.