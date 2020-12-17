'Blatant misuse of emergency rules': Mamata Banerjee on Centre’s fresh letter on IPS officers' transfer

Dhubri: West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress President Mamata Banerjee speaks during an election rally ahead of the Lok Sabha Polls in Dhubri, Friday, April 5, 2019. (PTI Photo)(PTI4_5_2019_000057B)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on December 17 fumed at the Centre for deputing three IPS officers out of the state calling it a ‘blatant misuse of emergency provisions' under the law.

Banerjee’s comments came after the MHA sent a fresh letter to the West Bengal government and the state’s Director General of Police (DGP) stating that they have failed to adhere to the rules by not relieving the officers.



GoI’s order of central deputation for the 3 serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the State’s objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954. (1/3)

“GoI’s order of central deputation for the 3 serving IPS officers of West Bengal despite the State’s objection is a colourable exercise of power and blatant misuse of emergency provision of IPS Cadre Rule 1954,” Banerjee said in one of the tweets.

The three officers, Bholanath Pandey, Rajeev Mishra and Praveen Tripathi, were asked to report for central deputation a day after an attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy near Kolkata last week. .

“This act is nothing but a deliberate attempt to encroach upon the State’s jurisdiction and demoralise the serving officers in WB. This move, particularly before the election is against the basic tenets of the federal structure. It’s unconstitutional & completely unacceptable,” she said.

Following the state government’s failure to relieve the officers, the MHA sent another letter asking the Mamata Banerjee government to relieve them. Now the ministry has posted the three officers for central deputation for five years. Pandey has been transferred to BPR&D, Mishra to ITBP as IG and Tripathi to the SSB.

“We will not allow this brazen attempt by the Centre to control the State machinery by proxy! West Bengal is not going to cow-down in front of expansionist & undemocratic forces,” the West Bengal CM said.

The BJP and TMC have been targeting each other ahead of next year's West Bengal Assembly polls.