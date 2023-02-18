 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Black flag waved at Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in Palakkad

Feb 18, 2023 / 02:28 PM IST

The four Youth Congress activists were placed under preventive detention earlier in the day in Chalissery, police said.

A Youth Congress activist was held for waving black flag at Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday, police said.

He showed the black flag and raised slogans against the government when the Chief Minister's convoy passed through Chalissery in Palakkad district to attend a programme.

Police soon arrested and removed him from the place.

In the wake of the Chief Minister's visit, security was beefed up in many parts of the district considering the ongoing protests by opposition parties against the state budget proposals.