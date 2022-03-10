English
    BJP's win in UP due to communal polarisation, control of media, money power: CPI(M)

    The BJP raced towards a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the score chart in three other states, while the Aam Aadmi Party announced its national presence with a landslide victory in Punjab.

    PTI
    March 10, 2022 / 06:50 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    The CPI(M) on Thursday said the BJP's emphatic victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls is due to communal polarisation, control of sections of media and money power.

    The BJP raced towards a second straight win in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh and dominated the score chart in three other states, while the Aam Aadmi Party announced its national presence with a landslide victory in Punjab.

    ALSO READ: UP Election Results 2022 | No farmer anger? BJP wins all 8 seats in Lakhimpur Kheri district

    "The BJP has won a second successive victory in the UP elections. With intensified communal polarisation, control over large sections of media and immense money power, the BJP retained government with a reduced majority. Despite the immense economic hardships faced by the people, relief measures like provision of free foodgrains have had an impact," a statement by the CPI(M) said.

    On the Punjab results, the Left party said it is a "decisive change" to reject traditional parties. "In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured a sweeping victory. The people of Punjab have voted for a decisive change, rejecting the two traditional parties — Congress and Akali Dal," it said.

    The party added that democractic forces have to redouble their efforts to fight the BJP. "Overall, these results indicate the continuing dominance of right-wing politics. The Left and democratic forces will evolve fresh strategies and redouble their efforts in the fight against the Hindutva-Corporate regime, its policies and growing authoritarianism," it added.
    PTI
    Tags: #communal polarisation #control of media #money power #UP Assembly Elections Results 2022
    first published: Mar 10, 2022 06:50 pm
