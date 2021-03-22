English
BJP's West Bengal manifesto offers comprehensive vision for transforming state: PM Modi

The BJP on Sunday unveiled its manifesto for the West Bengal elections, promising to build a "Sonar Bangla" by providing employment, strengthening social security schemes and vowing to clear the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the first cabinet meeting of the new government, if it is voted to power.

PTI
March 22, 2021 / 08:19 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 75th anniversary celebrations of Dandi March on March 12 (Image: AFP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the BJP's manifesto for the West Bengal assembly polls offers a comprehensive vision of the party's agenda for transforming the state.

Unveiling the "Sonar Bangla Sankalpa Patra" at EZCC in Salt Lake, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the BJP will ensure the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme and the PM-Kisan programme in the state, besides giving at least one job per family.

Modi later tweeted, "BJP's Sonar Bangla Sonkolpo Potro offers a comprehensive vision of our Party's agenda for transforming West Bengal. It addresses various aspects of good governance. Would urge you all to have a look at it... "
PTI
