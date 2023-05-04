BJP's treatment of wrestlers shameful, arrogant: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday slammed the BJP over the scuffle at Jantar Mantar between wrestlers and police and called its treatment of national sportspersons shameful and arrogant.

Kejriwal in a tweet in Hindi said that arrogance has gone to the head of the BJP and it wanted to run the system through "hooliganism" as he called on people to throw it out of power.

A scuffle broke out late Wednesday night between the wrestlers staging a protest at Jantar Mantar and some policemen, leading to a couple of protesters getting injured.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Somnath Bharti and Congress leader Deepender Hooda were among the people who were detained after the incident, according to police.

In a video that circulated on social media, some of the protesters were seen accusing a policeman of attacking two wrestlers in a drunken state.

According to police, protesters became aggressive after policemen deployed there asked some people about cots being brought by Bharti.

Kejriwal sharing a video of Jantar Mantar tweeted "such behaviour with the champion players of the country? This is extremely unfortunate and shameful..." "I appeal to all the people in the country...no more...do not tolerate BJP's hooliganism, the time has come to uproot the BJP and chase them away," he wrote.

Kejriwal had recently visited the wrestlers and extended his support to them.

The wrestlers have been on a sit-in since April 23 demanding arrest of WFI president and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, a sexual harassment accused.

The Delhi Police had on February 28 filed two FIRs against the WFI president in the matter and subsequently offered to provide security to the female wrestlers who filed complaints against him.