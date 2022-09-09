English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Definedge Conference on Market Analysis on 17th & 18th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    BJP's swipe at Rahul over price of his T-shirt

    However, the Congress leader had his share of defenders. One user alleged that such a tweet from the BJP showed that it was ”rattled” by the yatra while another noted that it was not public money that Gandhi is spending on his clothes.

    PTI
    September 09, 2022 / 04:49 PM IST
    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra begins on September 7, 2022. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)

    Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra begins on September 7, 2022. (Illustration by Suneesh K.)


    The BJP on Friday took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by suggesting that the T-shirt he wore during a part of the ongoing ”Bharat Jodo Yatra” cost more than Rs 41,000.


    ”Bharat, dekho,” (India, look), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted from its handle and posted two pictures, one of Gandhi and the other showing the price of a T-shirt similar to the one he was wearing. The Blueberry T-shirt cost Rs 41,257, it claimed.


    However, the Congress leader had his share of defenders. One user alleged that such a tweet from the BJP showed that it was ”rattled” by the yatra while another noted that it was not public money that Gandhi is spending on his clothes.

    Speaking to the media during the yatra, which started from Kanyakumari on Thursday, Gandhi said he is not leading the yatra and is only participating in it and it is aimed at ”undoing the damage done by the BJP-RSS” by spreading ”hatred” in the country.

    PTI
    Tags: #BJP #Congress #Tshirt
    first published: Sep 9, 2022 04:49 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.