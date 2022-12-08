 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP’s strategy of fielding new faces worked in ensuring Gujarat victory

Sohil Sehran
Dec 08, 2022 / 09:37 PM IST

The ruling party dropped many legislators from the urban areas of the state, where the Aam Aadmi Party, a new entrant in the state polls, was trying to corner MLAs on their performance.

(Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

The strategy of bringing in new faces played a key role in the Bharatiya Janata Party’s landslide victory in Gujarat.

The ruling party retained the western state for a record seventh term, winning 156 seats, most of them from its traditional stronghold of south Gujarat.

"BJP has won with a thumping majority because it's policies and schemes that have benefited everyone in the state. Moreover, people have great faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is taking country forward in a positive direction. Our poll strategy was to win 15o seats and that mark has been achieved," Zubin Ashara, BJP state media head.

In the run-up to the assembly polls, the BJP central leadership denied tickets to 42 incumbent members, including five ministers from chief minister Bhupendra Patel’s cabinet and assembly speaker Nimaben Acharya.

The decision to drop sitting legislators and field new candidates was taken keeping in view the possibility of anti-incumbency. The party did not want to take any chances and held a series of meetings to select the fresh candidates, party leaders said.

The poll strategy and selection of candidates was supervised by Union home minister Amit Shah. The party had deputed teams across the 182 assembly constituencies in the state to get feedback from workers at the grassroots level.