BJP's sting operation on liquor scam a joke: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Reiterating his claim that the CBI has given him a "clean chit" in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday called a "sting operation" of the BJP on the issue a "joke".

Stepping up its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the BJP released a "sting operation" video on Monday that purportedly showed the father of a liquor scam accused claiming to have paid "commission" to acquire liquor licences in Delhi.

"The modus operandi as revealed in the video is that 80 per cent of the profit will go to (Chief Minister Arvind) Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and their friends. First, you give us our 80-per cent commission and then sell the 20 per cent however you can, we do not care. This has been the policy of Kejriwal," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra alleged.

Responding to the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) sting operation claim, Sisodia said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) found nothing at his house and in his locker and gave him a "clean chit".

"The CBI has given me a clean chit as it did not get anything and that is why the BJP is coming up with these tactics. This is not a sting operation, this is just a joke," he said.

The AAP leader also said the BJP may make someone sitting in a car say something but that does not make it a sting operation.

"This is just a joke. I can also share many such sting operations and you should publish those," he told reporters.

The CBI raided Sisodia's residence here last month after the agency registered an FIR to probe alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out in November last year.