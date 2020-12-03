PlusFinancial Times
BJP's recent poll victories prove people are with PM Narendra Modi: Radha Mohan Singh

It is because of the able leadership of Narendra Modi that the BJP has become a symbol of development, confidence and growth in the entire country, Singh told reporters after a meeting with the party''s state unit office bearers here.
PTI
Dec 3, 2020 / 08:31 AM IST

The BJP's recent victories in Bihar Assembly polls and by-elections in other states prove that the people of the country are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party''s national vice president and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Radha Mohan Singh said.

He also accused the Opposition parties of misleading farmers on the Centre''s new agri marketing laws.

He also accused the Opposition parties of misleading farmers on the Centre''s new agri marketing laws.

Praising the party organisation in Uttar Pradesh, Singh said while other parties come in active mode only during elections, the UP BJP is always strong and active.
PTI
first published: Dec 3, 2020 08:31 am

