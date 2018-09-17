App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2018 04:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP's popularity has declined, will be no surprise if it loses 2019 elections: Ashok Gehlot

"Only two faces are ruling the country those of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. But it will not be a surprise if they are trounced (in the 2019 general) elections," the former Rajasthan chief minister said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Monday said the popularity graph of the Narendra Modi government has fallen and it will not be a surprise if the BJP faces a drubbing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He was speaking at a press conference at his residence here.

"Only two faces are ruling the country those of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. But it will not be a surprise if they are trounced (in the 2019 general) elections," the former Rajasthan chief minister said.

He said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also knows well that it will lose the upcoming Assembly elections in Rajasthan, which is why party president Amit Shah is using Modi's name and not chief minister Vasundhara Raje's to seek votes.

"They (BJP) have understood that seeking votes in the name of Vasundhara Raje will only lead to defeat. Therefore they are seeking votes in the name of Modi. But that time has passed, the (popularity) graph (of the Modi government) has rapidly come down," Gehlot said.

related news

"What Amit Shah and Vasundhara Raje are saying is a bundle of lies and people know it," he added.

The Congress leader also demanded answers from the BJP on the Rafale fighter jets deal and on the huge rise in the turnover of the company of Shah's son.

"They are not replying (to questions) about the Rafale deal and rather pushing forward IAF officers (for statements). They should also respond on the matter of (assets of company of) Amit Shah's son," he said.

Speaking about the proposed 'mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) of opposition parties to stop the juggernaut of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance, Gehlot said it was necessary that all of them come on one platform.
First Published on Sep 17, 2018 04:22 pm

tags #Ashok Gehlot #India #Politics

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.