you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 09:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP's poll manifesto voice of an isolated man: Rahul Gandhi

In a scathing criticism of the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it was the voice of "an isolated man", besides being "short sighted" and "arrogant".

PTI @moneycontrolcom
In a scathing criticism of the BJP's manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said it was the voice of "an isolated man", besides being "short sighted" and "arrogant".

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its manifesto for the high-stakes general election starting April 11 on Monday, promising to implement the NRC in different parts of the country to push out infiltrators and zero tolerance to terror while reiterating its pet causes -- construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and scrapping of Articles 370 and 35A, dealing with Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

"The Congress manifesto was created through discussion. The voice of over a million Indian people it is wise and powerful," Gandhi said in a tweet.

"The BJP Manifesto was created in a closed room. The voice of an isolated man, it is short sighted and arrogant," he added.

The Congress had dubbed the BJP's election manifesto a "Jhansa Patra" (deception document) and a "bubble of lies" on Monday and said it would have been better had the saffron party issued a "maafinama" instead.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 09:37 am

tags #BJP #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

