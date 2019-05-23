BJP’s Operation East India: The secret behind its victory lap

Rajeev Sharma

If the BJP is staring at the 300-seat mark on its own out of the 542 Lok Sabha seats that went to polls, it’s largely because of two factors. One is its entry in eastern India, particularly West Bengal and Odisha with a combined 63 seats. Two, the BJP managed to minimise its losses considerably in Uttar Pradesh (80 seats), more than made up the losses in UP from West Bengal and Odisha, retained or almost retained its 2014 tally in Madhya Pradesh (29), Gujarat (26), Rajasthan (25), Haryana (10) and Delhi (7) on its own while coming up with a repeat performance along with allies in Maharashtra (48) and Bihar (40).

Team Modi has now pushed the Congress to the role of Left parties and virtually decimated the Left. So, under the current political dispensation, the Congress is the new Left while the Left Front is gasping for breath and facing its biggest existential crisis, largely because the almost 30 percent vote share of the Left in West Bengal was transferred to the BJP.

Though the announcement of final results may still take some time with the tedious process of matching the VVPAT trails, the trends look irreversible now. In West Bengal, the BJP is set to increase its meagre 2014 tally of just two seats to 17, a huge gain of 15 seats, while Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress is set to come down to just 23.

In Odisha, too, the BJP has buoyed its seats tally seven times, almost matching its performance in West Bengal in terms of percentage gains. And like in West Bengal, the BJP has emerged as the biggest opposition party in Odisha. The Congress and the Left have been completely mauled and sidelined in West Bengal. In Odisha, the Congress had given up the state even before the elections began for reasons best known to the Grand Old Party’s leadership.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) had won a whopping 20 out of 21 seats and the BJP won just one, proving BJD chief Naveen Patnaik's gamble right as till 2009, he had fought elections as a BJP ally. But this time, the projected corresponding figures are 14 to BJD and 7 to the BJP.

Today’s results have the potential of changing the political narrative in eastern India as an emboldened BJP will inevitably aim at sinking its teeth further in in states like West Bengal and Odisha. For now though, Patnaik has managed to keep the BJP at bay and won a fifth straight term as chief minister by posting a 100-plus score in the 147-member Odisha Assembly which saw simultaneous polls. But he knows for sure that his real political threat stems from the BJP now, not the Congress.

However, Mamata doesn’t seem to be enjoying Naveen Patnaik's privilege. West Bengal is due for assembly elections in early 2021 and the BJP will certainly deem itself as the government-in-waiting in Kolkata as stated by TMC leader Chandan Mitra. But the West Bengal chief minister’s worries will start immediately. 2021 seems far off for her. On April 29, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had warned her publicly from his election rally in Sreerampur that 40 of her MLAs were in touch with him and may desert her once the BJP won the general elections.

So, it’s not just Congress-ruled Madhya Pradesh or the JD(S)-Congress ruled Karnataka which are in for political tumult and a possible regime change in the coming weeks. Even a Didi-ruled West Bengal is not secure from a rampaging BJP.

It seems to be a political mystery in post-Independence India that the BJP’s original avatar Jan Sangh was founded by Bengali politician Syama Prasad Mookerjee way back on October 21, 1951, but the BJP could never emerge as a main player in the state. It’s only now that under Modi’s leadership that the BJP threatens to take over the state and dislodge Mamata.

It’s not for nothing that Modi and his hand-picked party President Amit Shah targeted West Bengal and Odisha immediately after winning the 2014 elections. It’s not for nothing that Modi addressed more rallies in West Bengal than he did in his home state of Gujarat. The Modi-Shah combine has demonstrated what long-term strategic planning can do. The best part is that it’s just the beginning of BJP’s Operation East India!

(Rajeev Sharma is an independent journalist and political analyst. He tweets at @Kishkindha. Views expressed are personal.)