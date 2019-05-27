App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycntrol
Co-Partners
Associate Partners
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Moneycontrol

Co-Partners

Medlife
Mobil

Associate Partners

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : May 27, 2019 09:00 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP's nationalism, Hindutva push led to Congress defeat: MP legislators

The BJP won a massive 303 seats and the Congress tally ended at 52 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, results to which were declared on May 23.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The BJP's "hyper nationalism" and "Hindutva" planks rather than development works contributed to a crushing defeat of the Congress in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, a Madhya Pradesh minister said.

The BJP won a massive 303 seats and the Congress tally ended at 52 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, results to which were declared on May 23.

The ruling Congress also got a massive jolt in Madhya Pradesh with the BJP winning 28 of the 29 parliamentary seats in the state, the former's worst performance since the 1977 post-Emergency Lok Sabha polls.

"We believe the BJP's hyper nationalism and Hindutva planks helped it win the elections. The NDA has not done anything worthwhile in the last 5 years," MP minister Jaivardhan Singh told PTI.

related news

Ministers in the Kamal Nath government met Sunday to discuss the poll outcome and all those present resolved to thwart any attempt by the BJP to destabilise it in the state.

This comes against the backdrop of Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava writing to the state governor on May 20 requesting a special session of the Assembly to discuss problems and also seeking division (voting) on financial matters.

"All our MLAs are solidly behind Kamal Nath ji. We have a majority and are ready for a floor test in the House," Singh said.

Nath had earlier accused the BJP of trying to topple the government by luring Congress MLAs.

Some MLAs who attended the meeting Sunday complained to the CM that they were not getting enough help from their ministerial colleagues.

Nath told them that he had already instructed all his ministers to ensure that they worked in coordination with party MLAs.

Nath also told his legislators to ensure people get full benefit of the state government's ambitious farm loan waiver scheme.

The Congress won 114 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls, two short of a majority in the 230-member House.

It formed a government with the support of the two BSP, one SP and four Independent MLAs.

Sources Sunday said the CM has made up his mind go in for a cabinet expansion to bring in a BSP, SP and Independent MLA each in order to ensure stability of his government. PTI LALBJP's nationalism, Hindutva push led to Cong defeat: MP legislators

Bhopal, May 26 (PTI) The BJP's "hyper nationalism" and "Hindutva" planks rather than development works contributed to a crushing defeat of the Congress in the just-concluded Lok Sabha polls, a Madhya Pradesh minister said Sunday.

The BJP won a massive 303 seats and the Congress tally ended at 52 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, results to which were declared on May 23.

The ruling Congress also got a massive jolt in Madhya Pradesh with the BJP winning 28 of the 29 parliamentary seats in the state, the former's worst performance since the 1977 post-Emergency Lok Sabha polls.

"We believe the BJP's hyper nationalism and Hindutva planks helped it win the elections. The NDA has not done anything worthwhile in the last 5 years," MP minister Jaivardhan Singh told PTI.

Ministers in the Kamal Nath government met Sunday to discuss the poll outcome and all those present resolved to thwart any attempt by the BJP to destabilise it in the state.

This comes against the backdrop of Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Gopal Bhargava writing to the state governor on May 20 requesting a special session of the Assembly to discuss problems and also seeking division (voting) on financial matters.

"All our MLAs are solidly behind Kamal Nath ji. We have a majority and are ready for a floor test in the House," Singh said.

Nath had earlier accused the BJP of trying to topple the government by luring Congress MLAs.

Some MLAs who attended the meeting Sunday complained to the CM that they were not getting enough help from their ministerial colleagues.

Nath told them that he had already instructed all his ministers to ensure that they worked in coordination with party MLAs.

Nath also told his legislators to ensure people get full benefit of the state government's ambitious farm loan waiver scheme.

The Congress won 114 seats in the 2018 Assembly polls, two short of a majority in the 230-member House.

It formed a government with the support of the two BSP, one SP and four Independent MLAs.

Sources Sunday said the CM has made up his mind go in for a cabinet expansion to bring in a BSP, SP and Independent MLA each in order to ensure stability of his government.
First Published on May 27, 2019 08:50 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

More From

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Ranveer Singh to be a Gujju bhai for his next YRF ...

Exclusive: Woman who accused Karan Oberoi of rape attacked, asked to ' ...

Karan Johar is my 'big brother', states Prabal Gurung while dismissing ...

Article 15: Ayushmann Khurrana looks fierce in this new poster, announ ...

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades twin in white at their baby sho ...

Anurag Kashyap files a complaint against a man harassing his daughter ...

India's Most Wanted vs PM Narendra Modi box office report: Prime Minis ...

Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Team India’s coach has some very unusua ...

ICC World Cup 2019 | Ramadan is a Mental & Spiritual Exercise for Me: ...

Mektoub My Love: Intermezzo, a Film that Should Not Have Been at Canne ...

WhatsApp Introducing Ads in Status Updates Next Year, Here’s an Earl ...

Kendall Jenner's Stuns in Tiny Polka-dot Bikini Post-breakup

Vodafone Youth Offer on Prime is Giving You an Amazon Prime Subscripti ...

COMEDK UGET Result 2019: COMEDK Declares Results at comedk.org; Check ...

Book Excerpt: Meet the Rebel Mystic Poetess, Lal Ded, who Preached Rel ...

Unanimous Support From MLAs Brings Respite for Kamal Nath Govt Crushed ...

Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 1 Year of Togetherness with Nick Jonas, Att ...

India likely to be hit as US considers duties on countries that underv ...

Andhra Pradesh election results 2019: Is it end of the road for Chandr ...

Lok Sabha election results 2019: Time to exorcise the ‘Suit Boot Ki ...

43% of newly elected Lok Sabha members have criminal cases against the ...

First session of new Lok Sabha likely from June 6-15

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex up 340 points, Nifty around 11,950; meta ...

Consumption slowdown will last for a few more quarters, says Axis Capi ...

Investing in equity mutual funds? Here are six mistakes to be avoided ...

What Goldman Sachs expects in terms of India's growth, reforms in FY20

BS Yeddyurappa rules out forming Karnataka govt with JD(S), favours fr ...

NDA parliamentary meet: By bowing to Constitution, Narendra Modi sough ...

Nigel Farage's Brexit Party triumphs in EU vote in Britain; Theresa Ma ...

Narendra Modi govt mulling revival of estate duty, BCTT: Banking trans ...

Game of Thrones: The Last Watch highlights what it takes to make one o ...

Sudirman Cup 2019: Relentless Shi Yuqi demolishes World No 1 Kento Mom ...

To parade or not: An elephantine problem at Thrissur Pooram

In The Camel Merchant of Philadelphia, Sarbpreet Singh writes about th ...

Xiaomi Black Shark 2 India launch live updates: Pressure sensitive dis ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.