App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 14, 2019 08:07 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP's nationalism a strategy to win polls just like SP-BSP alliance: Om Prakash Rajbhar

The chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, an ally of the ruling BJP, also said the country's poor do not understand nationalism.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BJP's nationalism pitch is a strategy to win the elections, Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said March 13, drawing a parallel with the alliance between the SP and the BSP, and the entry of Priyanka Gandhi into politics.

The chief of Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, an ally of the ruling BJP, also said the country's poor do not understand nationalism.

"BJP's nationalism is an election strategy (chunaavi daanv). Similarly, SP-BSP alliance is a poll strategy and the move by the Congress to bring Priyanka Gandhi into politics is also an election strategy. Now whose strategy will eventually prove to be right will be clear on May 23," Rajbhar told reporters in Balrampur.

He was here to attend a private programme.

"How will a poor, who finds it difficult to arrange two square meals a day, understand nationalism. Nationalism is only visible when stomach is filled," Rajbhar said.

On Priyanka Gandhi joining politics, he said, "The entry of Priyanka Gandhi has enthused party workers, but Congress is not in a position to contest from Uttar Pradesh."

He said that most backward classes constitute 38 percent of voters, and will play a crucial role in the election.
First Published on Mar 14, 2019 08:00 am

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Om Prakash Rajbhar #Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Facebook and Instagram Go Down for Over 8 Hours, Internet Brings out t ...

India vs Australia | Sundar: Dramatic Surrender Reminds India of Holes ...

Chandrababu Naidu Calls Modi 'Pseudo Chowkidar', Accuses Him of Protec ...

'Challenging Day': SpiceJet May Cancel 30-35 Flights Today After India ...

India, US Agree to Establish Six Nuclear Power Plants in India

'Bomb Cyclone' Unleashes High Winds, Snow in US; Colorado Man Killed, ...

Rahul Gandhi Seeks Workers' View on AAP Alliance After Delhi Leaders S ...

Facebook, Instagram Down: Website and Apps Not Working For Users Acros ...

Disappointed, Says India as China Again Blocks UN's Move to List JeM C ...

2019 general elections: Raj Babbar, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Priya Dutt in ...

Pilot of crashed Ethiopian Airlines jet reported flight control proble ...

Ethiopian air crash: These airlines around the world have grounded Boe ...

Is this the right time to push for higher ethanol production as India ...

Boeing faces crisis with worldwide grounding of 737 MAX jetliners

CNBCTV18 Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty likely to track mixed global cues; ...

Top stocks to watch out for: Jet Airways, Wipro, Bajaj Finserv, LIC

Here are the bulk and block deals of March 13

Top brokerage calls: Morgan Stanley overweight on RIL; Nomura positive ...

China blocks move at UN to list Masood Azhar as global terrorist; Indi ...

US grounds Boeing's money-spinning 737 Max aircraft over safety fears ...

In Gandhinagar, Priyanka Gandhi re-frames idea of patriotism and gives ...

US college admissions scandal exposes dark side of how America's rich ...

Made in Heaven: Sobhita Dhulipala's Tara Khanna is a refreshingly comp ...

YouTube Music vs Spotify: The Indian music streaming market is heating ...

Calcutta, city of ruins: Documenting heritage houses, a fading reminde ...

Runner's high: How Brijmohan 'Breeze' Sharma completed a daunting 200- ...

Special Olympics 2019: More than 7,500 athletes from 200 countries to ...

India vs Australia: Fans fume as Virat Kohli & Co are outgunned, clamo ...

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Here's what the superstar loves to do when ...

Tigmanshu Dhulia's dialogue from Milan Talkies will leave you in split ...

Emilia Clarke compares GoT's ending to taking off a bra!

Brahmastra: Does Ayan Mukerji’s recent post hint at Ranbir Kapoor an ...

Manoj Bajpayee: The man who is celebrated everywhere but Filmfare

Happy Birthday Aamir Khan: Times when the perfectionist impressed us w ...

Modi, the Eros Now web series will release during the general election ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.