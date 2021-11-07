BJP’s national executive committee meets to draw strategy for 2022 assembly polls

Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda arrives at the NDMC Convention Centre for the party's national executive meeting on Sunday (Image : ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda are among senior BJP leaders gathered in New Delhi on November 7 for a meeting of the national executive committee, the party’s highest decision-making body.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of a mixed showing by the party in the recent bypolls and ahead of assembly elections in five states, including the bellwether state of Uttar Pradesh, in early 2022.

The meeting, the first since 2019, will also try to assess the overall sentiment in the country over the Union government’s handling of the economy and COVID-19, among other things.



Delhi | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the NDMC Convention Centre to take part in BJP national executive meeting. He was received by party president JP Nadda

The meeting will be held in a hybrid mode, with several leaders present at NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital and others joining virtually.

Nadda will kick off the day’s proceedings with inaugural address, while the Prime Minister is expected to deliver the valedictory address, formulating the party strategy on issues discussed.

A resolution praising Modi for the 100-crore vaccine milestone, cut in fuel taxes and his “successful foreign visits”, including the recent one to Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit, may be passed during the one-day meeting, sources said.

Exhibitions highlighting the government's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programmes, welfare measures such as free grains to the poor and the COVID-19 vaccination exercise are being organised at the venue.

In October, the party announced a 80-member national executive committee, dropping Chaudhary Birendra Singh and Varun Gandhi, who have been critical of the government’s handling of the farm agitation.

The national executive committee has 179 permanent invitees, including chief ministers, deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, leaders of the legislative assemblies, state presidents, and 50 special invitees, among others.