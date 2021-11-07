MARKET NEWS

English
BJP’s national executive committee meets to draw strategy for 2022 assembly polls

PM Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda to discuss plans for 5 assembly elections and also party's mixed showing in the recent byelections

Moneycontrol News
November 07, 2021 / 11:34 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party President JP Nadda arrives at the NDMC Convention Centre for the party's national executive meeting on Sunday (Image : ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda are among senior BJP leaders gathered in New Delhi on November 7 for a meeting of the national executive committee, the party’s highest decision-making body.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of a mixed showing by the party in the recent bypolls and ahead of assembly elections in five states, including the bellwether state of Uttar Pradesh, in early 2022.

The meeting, the first since 2019, will also try to assess the overall sentiment in the country over the Union government’s handling of the economy and COVID-19, among other things.

The meeting will be held in a hybrid mode, with several leaders present at NDMC Convention Centre in the national capital and others joining virtually.

Nadda will kick off the day’s proceedings with inaugural address, while the Prime Minister is expected to deliver the valedictory address, formulating the party strategy on issues discussed.

Also read:  Varun Gandhi, mother Maneka removed from key BJP panel after his criticism of Lakhimpuri Kheri killings

A resolution praising Modi for the 100-crore vaccine milestone, cut in fuel taxes and his “successful foreign visits”, including the recent one to Glasgow for the COP26 climate summit, may be passed during the one-day meeting, sources said.

Exhibitions highlighting the government's ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ programmes, welfare measures such as free grains to the poor and the COVID-19 vaccination exercise are being organised at the venue.

Also read: Bypoll Results | Congress wins big in Himachal, BJP sweeps Assam, TMC wave sustains in Bengal

In October, the party announced a 80-member national executive committee, dropping Chaudhary Birendra Singh and Varun Gandhi, who have been critical of the government’s handling of the farm agitation.

The national executive committee has 179 permanent invitees, including chief ministers, deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, leaders of the legislative assemblies, state presidents, and 50 special invitees, among others.
first published: Nov 7, 2021 11:28 am

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.