BJP's Narayan Rane arrested over ‘tight slap’ remark on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Narayan Rane claimed that Uddhav Thackeray forgot the year of independence during his August 15 address to the people of the state.

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narayan Rane was arrested by Maharashtra Police on August 24. Police detained the former Shiv Sena leader in Ratnagiri over his "tight slap" remark on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, news agency ANI reported. He has now been handed over to Mahad police by Sangameshwar police.

The development came on the same day Rane had moved the Bombay High Court seeking directions to quash the FIRs filed against him over the “derogatory” remarks he made against Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray.

The Union Minister had claimed that the Maharashtra Chief Minister had forgotten India's year of independence while delivering his August 15 speech and had had to confirm the date with his aides midway during the speech that day.

'Tight slap' comment: FIR against BJP's Narayan Rane

Rane had said on August 23 during his Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Raigad district: “It is shameful that the Chief Minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to enquire about the count of years of independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given (him) a tight slap.”

His comment sparked off a row and police complaints were lodged against the union minister in Pune after members of the Yuva Sena raised objections to the language he used against CM Uddhav Thackeray.





Reacting to his arrest, BJP National President JP Nadda said: "The arrest of Union Minister Narayan Rane by the Maharashtra Government is a violation of constitutional values. We will neither be scared nor suppressed by such action."





One of the FIRs against Narayan Rane was registered at Cyber Police Station, Nashik under IPC sections 500, 505(2), 153 (B)1(C).