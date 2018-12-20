App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 05:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP's loss is Congress' gain? Upendra Kushwaha's RSLP joins Mahagathbandhan in Bihar

Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RSLP), which was earlier a member of the NDA, had won 2 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections in Bihar

Moneycontrol News
Whatsapp

Former Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha, who had recently broken ties with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, joined the Mahagathbandhan on December 20.

Kushwaha had withdrawn from the NDA on December 10 over seat-sharing for 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In his letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said he was "dejected" and "betrayed" by the PM's leadership.

"It is unfortunate that the government's priority is not to work for the poor and oppressed, but to fix political opponents by hook or crook," Kushwaha had written in the letter.

After Kushwaha joined the Mahagathbandhan (or the Grand Alliance) in Bihar today, leaders of the parties comprising the alliance held a press conference as a show of strength. Congress veteran Ahmed Patel welcomed Kushwaha into the UPA, whereas RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched an attack at the ruling BJP-JD(U) combine in the state.

Yadav, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, said a united Opposition is the need of the hour in order to protect the Constitution and its institutions – the RBI, ED and CBI – of the country.

Asserting that the Mahagathbandhan is an alliance based on concurring ideologies, Yadav said, "Nitish chacha disrespected the mandate of the people of Bihar. But now the people have understood BJP's ploy and that is why the saffron party is losing its allies across India — be it PDP in Jammu and Kashmir or TDP in Telangana."

Incumbent Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) President Nitish Kumar had withdrawn from the Magagathbandhan in July 2017 to join hands with the NDA. The JD(U) with 71 seats and the BJP with 53 seats crossed the halfway mark in the 243-member Assembly and formed the government.
Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samta Party (RSLP), which was earlier a member of the NDA, had won 2 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections in Bihar.
First Published on Dec 20, 2018 05:07 pm

tags #Bihar #Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar #India #Mahagathbandhan #National Democratic Alliance #Politics #Upendra Kushwaha

