Tripura Election Results 2023: BJP's likely CM candidate Manik Saha wins from Bardowali

Moneycontrol News
Mar 02, 2023 / 01:54 PM IST

Tripura Election Results 2023: The 70-year-old politician was pitted against Congress party’s Asish Kumar Saha and won by a close margin of 832 votes.

New Tripura CM Manik Saha. (PC-Twitter)

As votes in Tripura are being counted, incumbent chief minister and Bharatiya Janata Party’s probable candidate for the post, Manik Saha, has won from the Bardowali constituency.

The 70-year-old politician was pitted against Congress' Asish Kumar Saha and won by a close margin of 832 votes.

Manik Saha had taken oath as the Tripura’s chief minister on May 15, 2022, a day after Biplab Kumar Deb resigned from the post. The professor of dental surgery steered the party’s campaign in the run-up to the 2023 assembly polls held on February 16.

Though the party has not decided the chief ministerial candidate in Tripura, Saha is seen as the frontrunner for the post. After a long association with the Indian National Congress, Saha shifted to the BJP camp in 2016.