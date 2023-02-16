 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BJP's Kausar Jahan wrests Delhi Haj Committee chairperson post from AAP

Feb 16, 2023 / 02:08 PM IST

In a setback to the AAP, BJP leader Kausar Jahan was elected as the Delhi Haj Committee chairperson on Thursday.

Kausar is the second woman to be elected to the post.

She received three of the five votes cast by the committee members in the election held at the Delhi Secretariat.

The committee comprises six members -- two each from the AAP and the BJP, Muslim theology expert Mohammad Saad and Congress councillor Nazia Danish. BJP MP Gautam Gambhir is among the committee members.