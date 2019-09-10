App
Last Updated : Sep 10, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP's Kataria slams Rajasthan govt over law & order situation

The former state home minister said that the law and order situation had deteriorate to a great level in the past seven months.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Leader of Opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria on September 10 targeted Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government for "deteriorating" law and order in the state.

The chief minister himself was the head of Home Department, but it seems he didn't take the law and order problem seriously or had no time for it, Kataria told reporters at a press conference here.

He said Gehlot should have an associate minister with him so that the monitoring of law and order issues could be done.

There was a 85 percent increase in criminal incidents in the past seven months in the state, he said, adding policemen were getting trapped while taking bribe at almost every police station.

The Behror incident where goons barged into a police station and fired with the assault rifle AK-47 to escape with a dreaded criminal had led to embarrassment for not only police but entire Rajasthan, Kataria said.

He said the statement of a police officer that his pistol jammed after he fired once and the police station guard didn't know how to use weapons was a matter of shame, he added.

He alleged that the police let the dreaded criminal escape in a well-planned manner.

Kataria said the state DGP should strictly act gainst "careless" policemen and suggested that the SP of all districts should be given a free hand for six months to improve the situation.

There should not be any political intervention, which he said was the reason of rising crime graph in the state.

First Published on Sep 10, 2019 04:59 pm

tags #India #Politics

