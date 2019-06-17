BJP's journey from 2014 to 2019 was from hope to trust: Jitendra Singh

Union minister Jitendra Singh said the BJP's journey from 2014 to 2019 was the "journey from hope to trust".

Addressing a meeting of the Jammu and Kashmir working committee, Singh said these elections were contested by the masses who had reposed their trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's works.

He said the BJP's journey from 2014 to 2019 was the "journey from hope to trust" and it formed the crux of BJP's political resolution which was adopted on Sunday.

Singh said the government's second term reflects the success and popularity of BJP's welfare schemes and policies among the masses.

He attacked the opposition over its negative campaigns and praised the youth for successfully highlighting the party's policies and schemes on social media without any self-interest.

He claimed that there had been more development in the last few years than had been in 70 years and cited a number of examples.

The BJP Sunday held detailed deliberations on organisational and policy matters on the second and concluding day of the meeting chaired by state BJP president Ravinder Raina.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Nirmal Singh, former deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta were among the other leaders present on the occasion.

In his presidential address, Raina hailed the successful conduct of local body and general elections in state.