Last Updated : May 23, 2019 01:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP's 'historic victory' due to PM Modi's 'astute' leadership, Amit Shah's 'dynamism': Rajnath Singh

In a series of tweets, Singh said the people of India have once again given a decisive mandate to the BJP-led NDA and reposed their faith in Modi's leadership and vision of New India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Rajnath Singh, Party – BJP, Lok Sabha seat – Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh | Home Minister Rajnath Singh is contesting on his parliamentary constituency Lucknow, a seat on which the BJP has not lost in the last seven Lok Sabha elections. He is contesting against Congress’ Acharya Pramod Krishnam and SP’s Poonam Sinha.
With early trends indicating BJP's return to power, senior leader and Home Minister Rajnath Singh on May 23 termed it "historic" and credited it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "astute" leadership and party chief Amit Shah's "dynamism".

In a series of tweets, Singh said the people of India have once again given a decisive mandate to the BJP-led NDA and reposed their faith in Modi's leadership and vision of New India.

"Spoke to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi and the BJP National President Shri @AmitShah over the phone and congratulated them for @BJP4India led NDA's stupendous victory in these Lok Sabha Elections.

"This historic victory in the General Elections is the outcome of Modiji's visionary leadership, Amit Shahji's dynamism and the hard work of millions of BJP karyakartas on the ground," he said.

The home minister said Modi is now all set to build a New India.

Riding on a massive Modi wave sweeping through most parts of India, the BJP was set to return to power on May 23 as it led in 292 seats while the Congress trailed far behind with 50, according to trends released by the Election Commission for all 542 seats that went to polls.

Singh, who is contesting from the Lucknow seat, himself is leading by over 1.5 lakh votes as per available trends.

Get Lok Sabha 2019 Live Election Results, constituency-wise tally, news, views and analysis
Follow our Lok Sabha Election Result Live Blog here.
First Published on May 23, 2019 12:59 pm

tags #Amit Shah #BJP #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Narendra Modi #Politics

