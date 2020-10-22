BJP's free vaccine promise | Refer to state-wise election schedule to know when you will get it: Rahul Gandhi

Taking a dig at the Narendra Modi-led central government over the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) free vaccine announcement ahead of polls in Bihar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 22 said India's "COVID access strategy" can be looked up by referring to the 'state-wise election schedule'.

"GOI just announced India’s COVID access strategy. Kindly refer to the state-wise election schedule to know when you will get it, along with a hoard of false promises," Gandhi said in a tweet.

BJP's manifesto, called ‘Paanch sutra, ek lakshya, 11 sankalp’, promises a COVID-19 vaccine to everyone in Bihar as soon as it is available.

"In the fight against coronavirus, the NDA government has set an example in the country. It is our resolution that as soon as the vaccine will be approved by the ICMR, every person in the state will be vaccinated," the manifesto said.

This announcement drew criticism from certain quarters, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) asking what happens to those states which are not ruled by the BJP.

"Indians who didn't vote BJP will not get free COVID vaccine?" the party tweeted on its official Twitter handle.

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah called it 'blatant populism', saying, "Will BJP be paying for these vaccines from the party treasury? If it's coming from the government treasury, then how can Bihar get free vaccines while the rest of the country has to pay?"

After the slew of questions over the party's announcement, BJP's IT head Amit Malviya clarified the party's stance.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently said that digital health IDs will be used to aid delivery of coronavirus vaccines and ensure immunisation of citizens against the disease, it is not exactly clear how the party plans on doing it in Bihar, and if a different method will be used.

"It is for the state governments to decide if they want to give it free or otherwise," Malviya tweeted, adding that since health is a state subject, the vaccine would be given free to the people of Bihar by the government, assuming the BJP-Janata Dal (United) combine retains power in the state.