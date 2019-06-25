BJP's 'extortion raj' claim in WB turning true? Mamata asks civic body leaders to return 'cut money'

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee has asked all the representatives of her party to return the ‘cut money’ they had forcefully taken from the beneficiaries of state welfare schemes, starting from the year 2011.

The move comes at a time when several persons, ranging from farmers to businessmen, have alleged many TMC leaders have extorted money from them.

Prior to this, erstwhile Bharatiya Janata Party president Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also echoed the same allegations while campaigning for the 2019 national general election.

According to a Hindustan Times report, political analysts feel these allegations may adversely affect the party’s prospects of performing well in the 2020 civic body polls and the 2021 Assembly elections.

Considering these threats that are looming large, the Bengal CM told all civic body leaders on June 18 to return “commission” money taken from people. She even pointed out that she has learnt some TMC leaders don’t even pity the dead and take a commission of Rs 200 for doling out the Rs 2,000 that the state government offers to the poor to cremate their dear ones.

Within a day of Didi directing her party cadre to cough up commission money, cops arrested Sukesh Yadav, a former gram panchayat pradhan, after a mass demonstration was held in Malda over allegations of him embezzling Rs 1 crore from the Nirmal Bangla project fund. Pramod Kumar Sarkar, a government employee, was also arrested in the same case on June 22.

In Birbhum, villagers staged demonstrations outside the house of Dalim Bagdi, a panchayat member, once again alleging that he misappropriated money from the Prime Minister Awas Yojna and Nirmal Bangla project funds.

In another village of the same district, villagers sought the arrest of Sirajul Shah, a panchayat Pradhan, who also misused their dues guaranteed under the National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA) project.

Political analyst and columnist Suvashis Maitra said as per the report, "The chain of events has clearly vindicated Narendra Modi. He repeatedly talked about syndicate raj and ‘tolabaji’ (extortion) by TMC leaders. The chief minister has only made the job of the opposition easier,” said.