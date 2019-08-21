BJP’s cadre strength rises by 4 crore in latest membership drive, gets boost in Bengal

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has added around 4 crore members across the country as part of its latest membership drive, according to a report by ThePrint.

This means, the BJP has increased its worker base by almost 50 percent.

The latest membership round concluded on August 20. With this, the saffron party now has 15 crore members across the country.

Cadre strength to boost BJP’s battle in Bengal

The report suggests that the party has made some of the biggest membership gains in West Bengal. BJP has witnessed a 140 percent rise in membership. That translates to around 35 lakh people. This has taken the party’s total membership figure in the state to 60 lakh members. Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

BJP is pushing hard in the state currently governed by Trinamool Congress (TMC). In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, BJP’s tally increased from two seats to 18 seats. In contrast, Mamata Banerjee’s TMC won 22 out of the West Bengal’s 42 parliamentary seats, down from the 34 it had won in 2014.

The saffron party has been growing its grassroots-level base in the state, by trying to implement its tried-and-tested ‘panna pramukhs’ system in West Bengal. The BJP’s stunning performance in the general election has been attributed to this election machinery.

Many within West Bengal’s ruling party now believe that their key opponent is the BJP, not the traditional rival Left Front.

In recent months, a number of councillors and legislators of the TMC have joined the BJP. This could be in preparation for the civic elections expected to happen in 2020. BJP is considering these civic polls as a stepping stone for the Assembly polls in 2021.

This swelled cadre base is expected to benefit the BJP extensively.

Rest of India

However, Uttar Pradesh topped the fresh membership chart. About 60 lakh new members joined the party. This is in addition to the 90 lakh members it has in the state already.

The report suggests that BJP gained 14 lakh new members in Delhi. In Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the membership round has successfully got over 10 lakh members.

BJP National President Amit Shah had said the party was hoping to expand its reach and make it inclusive so that it reaches people from all walks of life.

Hinting that it is a long-term plan, Shah said in the next three years, BJP will adopt all possible measures to expand its base further.

Numbers likely to rise further

These numbers are only from the online registration data, the report adds. This would mean that the final number is likely to increase further.

The party had set itself a target of 5 crore new members. It has crossed 4 crore in online registrations alone, the report adds. Rest of the data is still being collated.