BJP’s Bihar chemistry with JDU pays off big time

Kamlendra Kanwar

The pre-poll alliance of Janata Dal (U) and the BJP in Bihar has proved highly efficacious. The combine has virtually swept the Lok Sabha elections in the state.

With 39 of the 40 seats shared between the two alliance partners and another NDA constituent, the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) led by Ram Vilas Paswan, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) founded by the jailed Lalu Prasad and now headed by his son Tejashwi Yadav has managed to secure a mere one seat with the picture almost clear. The Congress, which had a tie-up with the RJD has drawn a blank, a far cry from its days of glory when it was in the saddle in Patna.

Clearly, the JDU led by chief minister Nitish Kumar made a shrewd calculation in forging an alliance with the BJP after a bitter parting of ways between the two parties in 2013.

Considering that the JDU had won only two seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP gave in to its demand for equal treatment in the interest of capitalising on the alliance to combat the RJD-Congress seat-sharing deal. In retrospect, this spirit of accommodation worked to the benefit of both parties.

There was an element of gamble involved in the JDU tying up with the BJP with its anti-Muslim image, but Nitish took it in his stride, striving to convince the minorities that he would fight for fair treatment for them, come what may.

Those like Upendra Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM (Secular), which deserted the BJP ostensibly for failing to get a good deal, ended up losing badly in the decimation of the RJD-led alliance. Both Kushwaha and Manjhi lost in a vote that defied the much-touted caste factor in Bihar.

It is difficult to say whether it was the BJP or the JDU that benefited more from the alliance, but suffice it to say that they complemented each other, with the LJP also chipping in. The Modi wave was a distinct factor that helped and BJP president Amit Shah’s penchant for feeling the pulse of people and separating the wheat from the chaff was also of much value while choosing to support Paswan at the cost of Kushwaha and Manjhi.

The manner in which deserter Shatrughan Sinha was jettisoned by the BJP, which refused to give in to him, also went down well with the people at large.

The RJD suffered a serious blow, with the absence of the demagogue Lalu Prasad due to a conviction for corruption. Tejashwi was not yet adequately schooled in Lalu’s guile to take on the mantle at this stage. He shared the big stage with Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders, but lacked his father’s maturity and statecraft.

Significantly, in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had won 22 seats, the Congress, 2; the JDU, 2; the LJP, 6; and the RJD, 4, while others had won 3. By contrast, this time around, there is a virtual clean sweep by the JD (U) and BJP alliance, with the LJP backing them.

Soon after the current Lok Sabha victory, the JDU gave indication that it will not be a sleeping partner. It reminded the BJP that it expects special status for Bihar in Prime Minister Modi’s second term in office.

It would be too rash to predict that the JDU would be a troublesome partner like the Shiv Sena was in the first term of the NDA government, but by the present reckoning, it would demand its pound of flesh and push the NDA on certain Bihar demands.

As for the RJD, it was once a force to reckon with, but there is a question mark on whether Tejashwi Yadav would be able to replicate the Lalu magic and succeed in at least building up the party in a crucial phase.

Hanging on to the coat-tails of a rapidly-declining Congress would hardly prove a panacea for its ills. The Congress, on its part, has no organisational strength to recover lost ground and refurbish a once-formidable party at least under the present leadership.

For now, there is indeed no challenge to Modi from Bihar except if Nitish Kumar picks up the cudgels on a cause that galvanises people to its support.

Bihar has been a cauldron of caste politics and there are discernible signs that the caste factor may dissipate, but is not poised to go away.

(Kamlendra Kanwar is a senior journalist. Views expressed are personal.)