BJP's alliance woes: JD(U) to fight elections on its own in 4 states

As ties between the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners are turning sour, one of its allies has decided to contest elections in four states on its own, NDTV reported.

"We aren't helping or supporting or opposing the BJP. The Janata Dal United will fight elections in four states on its own," KC Tyagi, senior leader of Janta Dal (United), was quoted as saying.

"We fought in Gujarat, in Nagaland, in Karnataka on limited seats... We carry the political agenda of our party," Tyagi said.

Fight for the seats

Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) had joined hands with BJP last July after breaking ties with the Congress and Lalu Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD). The BJP lent support to the JD(U), which managed to stay in power as a result.

But since then, the JD(U) has been growing increasingly disappointed with the Centre's approach to the seat sharing agreement between the two parties.

Ahead of an executive meeting between JD(U) leaders, Tyagi had said that the party would be "a big brother in seat sharing for 2019 polls in Bihar".

Apart from seat sharing, Nitish Kumar and his party members are also upset that the Centre has not yet given a positive response on special economic status for Bihar, which is also a key objective for them and for the state's voters.

Another point of resentment has been that the JD(U) was left out in Narendra Modi's latest cabinet reshuffle.

What is BJP's response?

Even as Nitish Kumar's party is making it clear that its battle for seats will be its own, BJP's Giriraj Singh, who is a Union minister, and BJP general secretary Rajendra Singh, have hinted that Kumar is not indispensable.

Singh had indicated that even without the JD(U), the BJP-led alliance was capable of contesting Bihar's 40 Lok Sabha seats and winning three-fourths.