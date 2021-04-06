BJP's 41st foundation day | False narratives on CAA, farm reform laws a conspiracy to create political instability: PM Modi

File image: PM Narendra Modi (Image: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 6 addressed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers on the occasion of the party's 41st foundation day.

During his address, PM Modi lashed out at opposition parties for “spreading rumours” about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), contentious farm reform laws and the new labour laws.

"Today false narratives are being weaved. Be it on farm laws, CAA or labour laws. Such rumours aim to create political instability. Sometimes they say citizenship will be snatched, sometimes it is farmers' land, but they are white lies. BJP workers need to make people aware," he said.

PM Modi also slammed the opposition for calling the BJP an election-winning machine. “If BJP wins polls, it's called 'poll wining machine', but if others win, there's appreciation. People who say we are a 'poll winning machine' do not understand India's Constitution. Truth is that BJP is not a 'poll winning machine', but a movement that connects with people,” the prime minister said.

Addressing the cadre, PM Modi also said that the party has played an important part during the COVID-19 crisis.

He said a new India was born through the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The movement has already impacted all sections of the society like the poor, women and dalits, he said. Further, the prime minister said that BJP governments at the Centre and state level performed their duties through programmes like Garib Kalyan Yojana and Vande Bharat Mission, just the way frontline workers were working for the country.



Our mantra has been "Vyakti Se Bada Dal Aur Dal Se Bada Desh".This tradition continues to this day. We fulfilled Shyama Prasad Mukherjee's vision (of one India), scrapped Article 370 and gave Kashmir the constitutional right: PM Narendra Modi on BJP's 41st foundation day pic.twitter.com/4bYhb3X2yv

— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

The party has instructed its members at all levels to hoist the party flags in their homes to mark the 41st foundation day.

This also comes at a time when Legislative Assembly elections are being held in four states – Assam, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and Kerala – and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The prime minister also paid tribute to party stalwart such as Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Kushabhau Thackeray and Vijaya Raje Scindia, among others.

He said that the BJP had always believed that the party is bigger and more important than an individual but the 'nation is bigger than the party'. He also said that the BJP had fulfilled 'one India' dream of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee by abrogating Article 370 of the Constitution and giving Jammu and Kashmir constitutional rights.

The saffron party was founded as the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in 1951 by Syama Prasad Mookherjee. It later became the BJP in 1980.

In the first Lok Sabha polls it fought in 1984, the party won only two seats. However, the BJP grew steadily and secured a majority in Parliament for the first time in 2014 and repeated its success five years later when it won 303 seats in the Lower House.

(With inputs from PTI)