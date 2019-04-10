App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BJP's 2019 manifesto: Decoding the debate around Articles 370, 35A

Annulment of both these Articles have been at the core of BJP’s native ideology and the recent Pulwama terror attack, incidents of cross border terrorism have acted as a catalyst for this contentious discussion.

Bismee Taskin @MainaBismee
Representative image
The state of Jammu & Kashmir has always held at the center of election manifestos and its recognition has been the crux of socio-political debates.

The debate over Article 370 has been triggered once again after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its poll manifesto reiterated its stand on abrogation of the conflict ridden state’s special status and that of Article 35A which empowers the state legislature to define “permanent residents”.

"We reiterate our position since the time of the Jan Sangh to the abrogation of Article 370. We are committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution of India as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir. We believe that Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state," the BJP manifesto reads.

Political leaders of the state, including former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti have hit back at the party, stating that if 370 and 35A are scrapped, India will be nothing but an “occupational force” in the region. National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah has also stated that this revocation shall only grant “freedom” to the people of J&K.

Omar Abdullah, in a scathing response, said that the BJP manifesto violates India and J&K’s constitutional relationship in terms of accession and evading both the articles shall turn all the terms and conditions null and void between the Centre and the state. Abdullah also threatened that removal of the state’s special status shall only provide for a separate “identity and constitution” for the state replicating the situation before 1953.

The saffron party however, proposes to eliminate both these Articles citing them as "discriminatory" on the basis of demographic and constitutional bias towards men and women who are not native residents of the state. In its manifesto titled “Sankalp Patra”, the BJP states that Article 35A hinders the overall development of the state. Furthermore, the BJP also reinstated its prolonged promise for the safe return of Kashmiri Pandits into the valley.

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman responded to the uproars on the manifesto from Kashmir based politicians citing that only meaningful discussions per se, shall help build a better approach. Union Minister Rajnath Singh also reiterated to Omar Abdullah saying that the talks of a separate autonomous region identity with a separate Prime Minister and President will leave no option for the Centre but to abolish Article 370 and 35A.

Article 370 explained:

According to the Indian constitution, Article 370 empowers J&K to be an autonomous state under the temporary provisions of "special status" state. Drafted in Part XXI, under Temporary and Transitional Provisions, 370 is an extension of Article 35A, which allows the state to have its own constitution, flag and the right to handle its own laws except on matters that impact national security.

All provisions, applicable to other states, are not applicable to J&K. The Indian Parliament cannot increase or reduce the borders of the state and needs the state government’s unanimity in all affairs except that of defence, foreign affairs, finance and communications. The Centre cannot establish any kind of internal emergency in the state without prior consultation with the state government unless in case of war or aggression from an external entity.

Initially drafted in 1949 by Gopalaswami Ayyanga, Article 370 is actually an extension of Article 35A and both of these were formulated keeping in mind the sensitive nature of the state to protect the rights of the state as well of the citizens.

Under 35A, the residents of J&K live under separate laws pertaining to citizenship, property and other fundamental rights. Indian citizens outside of J&K cannot indulge in any sort of property dealing in the state. Only permanent members of the state can exercise the right to own immovable assets or to settle down permanently, or to hold government jobs.

The special status of J&K has always been strictly scrutinised by politicians citing various reasons over the years. A number of public interest litigations (PILs) have been filed challenging the special status granted to J&K in the Supreme Court and for now, all political groups in the state, whether rival or not, are trying to protect the status quo of the autonomous region by vehemently opposing the BJP’s take on both the Articles.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 02:53 pm

tags #Current Affairs #General Elections 2019 #India #Jammu and Kashmir #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

