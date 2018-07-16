Tharoor tweets about attack on his office from BJP youth wing workers protesting his 'Hindu Pakistan' remark

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to denounce an incident of vandalism allegedly carried out by workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party Yuva Morcha at his Thiruvananthapuram office on Monday.

Workers of BJP's youth wing were protesting his remarks last week where he said that India would turn into Hindu Pakistan if the NDA government returned to power in 2019.



1/2 Today @YUVAMORCHABJP vandals attacked my constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram. They poured black engine oil on signs, doors, walls & gate, drove away innocent citizens waiting with their petitions, put up offensive banners & shouted slogans asking me to go to Pakistan.

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 16, 2018

The workers, as per Tharoor, poured black engine oil outside his office and also created a ruckus shouting slogans suggesting that the politician should go to Pakistan.

In a two-part Tweet, Tharoor condemned BJP's actions stating that BJP's dream of building a "Hindu Rashtra" is based on "vandalism & violence".

Last week, Tharoor was at Thiruvananthapuram’s Technopark addressing trainees of the Tata Consultancy Services when he made the controversial Hindu Pakistan comment.

"If the BJP wins the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, our democratic Constitution, as we understand it, will not survive as they will have all the elements they need to tear apart the Constitution of India and write a new one," Tharoor said.

He further added that the saffron party will write a new constitution that will pave the way for a nation similar to Pakistan, where rights of minorities are not respected.