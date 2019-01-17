App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 17, 2019 06:44 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP youth wing launches its campaign for party's Lok Sabha poll win

In a statement, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) said the interaction also marked the launch of its campaign, "VijayLakshya2019" (aiming victory in 2019), for the BJP's win in the Lok Sabha polls and the re-election of Narendra Modi as prime minister.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The BJP youth wing chief, Poonam Mahajan, on Thursday interacted with over 50 lakh young voters spread across 200 towns through video- conference in what the organisation claimed to be the largest-ever youth outreach programme done by a political party using technology.

In a statement, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) said the interaction also marked the launch of its campaign, "VijayLakshya2019" (aiming victory in 2019), for the BJP's win in the Lok Sabha polls and the re-election of Narendra Modi as prime minister.

Mahajan, who was present in Tawang near the China border, said it is the "magnificent efforts" of Modi that have ensured the communication with 50 lakh youths from different and remote parts of the country at a single point of time.

"This is the largest-ever youth outreach programme done by any political party through the use of technology. Over 20 locations were identified for two-way interactions and over 180 locations were identified for one-way interaction," the BJYM said.
First Published on Jan 17, 2019 06:34 pm

tags #BJP #India #Lok sabha 219 #Politics #youth wing

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.