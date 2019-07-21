App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2019 06:33 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP Yeddyurappa confident July 22 will be last day of Kumaraswamy-led govt in Karnataka

To back his claim, Yeddyurappa referred to the Supreme Court ruling in the matter on July 17.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa has exuded confidence that July 22 will be the last day of the Janata Dal (Secular)-Congress coalition government led by Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy in the state.

"As (senior Congress leader) Siddaramaiah, the speaker and Kumaraswamy have said that they will seek majority Monday, I am 100 percent confident that things will reach a conclusion. I am confident that tomorrow will be the last day of the Kumaraswamy government," he told reporters on July 21.

He was referring to the trouble the JD(S)-Congress coalition government has landed in.

Close

In the recent past, there was a flurry of resignations by legislators, withdrawal of resignation by two Independent lawmakers and the strange case of Kagwad Congress MLA Shreemant Patil, who disappeared and surfaced at a Mumbai hospital, leading the Kumaraswamy government to the verge of collapse.

related news

Ahead of the crucial floor test on July 22 that will decide the fate of the Kumaraswamy-led government, Yeddyurappa alleged the ruling coalition was unnecessarily buying time despite knowing that whip issued to the ruling coalition MLAs was of no use.

To back his claim, Yeddyurappa referred to the Supreme Court ruling in the matter on July 17.

"The SC has clearly said in its order that under any circumstances the 15 MLAs staying in Mumbai should not be compelled to attend the current assembly session. It has clearly stated that it is left to them (MLAs) whether they want to attend or not," the former chief minister said.

He emphasised the whip had no value in such a situation, which the ruling party leaders also know.

Yeddyurappa claimed that the governor had written to the chief minister not to take important decisions since the government lacked majority.

Yet, important decisions were taken, which was against the democratic set-up, he added.

The BJP state chief referred to the government's decision to supersede the district cooperative bank in Tumakuru by removing former MLA and Congress leader K N Rajanna and appointing an administrator in his place.

He said the action was against democratic principles.
First Published on Jul 21, 2019 06:20 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.