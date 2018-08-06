App
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 08:34 AM IST | Source: PTI

BJP would win both Lok Sabha seats in Tripura in 2019: Biplab Kumar Deb

Deb said he would request all the 44 MLAs of the BJP-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) coalition to work hard so that in every assembly constituency BJP candidates would get lead of over 10,000 votes and win by an unprecedented margin in the Lok Sabha election.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb claimed that BJP would win both the two Lok Sabha seats in the state in the 2019 election.

Deb was addressing the party workers and leaders at a programme to felicitate the BJP state in-charge, Sunil Deodhar, who was recently appointed as one of the national secretaries of the party and co-in-charge of Andhra Pradesh.

Deodhar was appointed the BJP in-charge of Tripura in 2014.

Deb said he came to Tripura for organisational works after 20 years stay in Delhi and started building organisation under the leadership of Deodhar and finally wrested the power from communists this year.

Deodhar said "BJP party president Amit Shaha after appointing me as the state in-charge of Tripura had told me to make the state communist free."

Today Tripura is free from communists, he said,.

Deodhar said he was appointed by the party president as co-in-charge of party in Andhra Pradesh and would work hard to change the government there.

"Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh would be held after nine months. It takes exactly nine months for a new baby to born. A new baby would be born in the state. Lotus would bloom there," Deodhar said.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 08:21 am

tags #Biplab Kumar Deb #BJP #India #Lok Sabha #Politics #Tripura

