BJP would fight Mizoram election on development issue: Nalin Kohli

A senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader has said that the party would fight the Mizoram Assembly elections on the development issue.

Assembly election are due in Congress-ruled Mizoram by end of this year.

"Development is our agenda. In six states we have gone to the people with that agenda and in Mizoram also we will go with the same," BJP spokesperson Nalin Kohli told media persons on September 15.

He expressed optimism that Mizoram will also join the other six north eastern states to bring development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan 'Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas'.

Kohli said the BJP government at the Centre has sent Union ministers 150 times to the north east follow up the development programmes in the region.

"How many times PM came and spent time here. What about infrastructure, about roads, what about the other developmental projects of connectivity, mobile connectivity, other schemes that are being started in terms of health," he said.

The BJP leader claimed that in the entire NE region, states have moved away from the Congress party.

"The resignation of Mizoram Home Minister is a big development," he said, adding that the minister leaving his party cannot be taken lightly.

Mizoram Home Minister Lalzirliana on Friday tendered his resignation from the Lal Thanhawla government.