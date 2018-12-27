BJP working to get new allies from south, eastern India on board: Ram Madhav

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav on December 26 said that the ruling party is working to bring new allies on board especially in south India and the eastern India, according to a report by NDTV.

Madhav, who is also a member of the National Executive of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), said, "Alliance politics is all about accommodation and adjustment and for that, the BJP is ready."

"It is true that certain smaller allies like Kushwaha have decided to leave us, but we are working on bringing new allies into our fold, especially in south India and the eastern India," Madhav said.

Madhav, however, did not name any party as a potential new partner, the report added.

The development comes ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, when the saffron party is under pressure from its allies over seat-sharing formulas across key states, including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar which contribute 80 and 40 seats to the Lok Sabha respectively.

Earlier in December, Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) quit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Prior to exiting the alliance, Kushwaha had been sulking over a possible seat-sharing formula within the NDA for Bihar which would have seen his party contest on lesser seats than it had won in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

RLSP has since joined the Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led ‘Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance)’ in Bihar.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) had exited the NDA in March. BJP had ended its alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in August.

Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LSP) had earlier expressed displeasure over the delay in chalking out a seat-sharing plan for the 2019 general election. Apna Dal, an ally from Uttar Pradesh on December 26 said it would boycott all government programmes in the state unless BJP's central leaders addressed its grievances. Political observers suggest that Apna Dal, which won two seats in the state in 2014, is hoping to contest more seats in 2019.

Political observers suggest that the Tamil Nadu’s ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth are potential allies for the BJP. Opposition parties have repeatedly targeted the AIADMK and Rajinikanth for being allegedly close to the BJP.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, who retained power in India’s newest state earlier this month, has been accused by the Indian National Congress of being BJP's "B Team". KCR is hoping to build a non-BJP, non-Congress front.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s Biju Janata Dal (BJD), which has been providing issue-based support to the BJP, is also being seen as its potential ally. The two parties were partners between 1998 and 2009.