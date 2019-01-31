App
Last Updated : Jan 31, 2019 04:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP wins bypoll in Haryana's Jind by over 12,000 votes

The BJP wrested the seat from the main opposition INLD, which was decimated in the by-election.

Ruling BJP won the high-stakes Jind bypoll in Haryana on January 31 with party candidate Krishan Middha defeating his nearest rival, Digvijay Singh Chautala of JJP, by over 12,000 votes.

Middha won by a margin of 12,935 votes, Jind Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Amit Khatri said.

JJP was floated last month by Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala after a split in the INLD following a family feud.

The Congress, which had fielded its senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, an MLA from Kaithal, ended up at the third spot.

Middha (48) is a BAMS doctor, whose father's death necessitated the bypoll.
