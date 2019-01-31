BJP wins bypoll in Haryana's Jind by over 12,000 votes

Ruling BJP won the high-stakes Jind bypoll in Haryana on January 31 with party candidate Krishan Middha defeating his nearest rival, Digvijay Singh Chautala of JJP, by over 12,000 votes.

The BJP wrested the seat from the main opposition INLD, which was decimated in the by-election.

Middha won by a margin of 12,935 votes, Jind Deputy Commissioner-cum-Returning Officer Amit Khatri said.

JJP was floated last month by Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala after a split in the INLD following a family feud.

The Congress, which had fielded its senior leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, an MLA from Kaithal, ended up at the third spot.

Middha (48) is a BAMS doctor, whose father's death necessitated the bypoll.