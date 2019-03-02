App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2019 02:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP will win more seats in 2019 Lok Sabha polls than it had won in 2014: Prakash Javadekar

Javadekar was in the city to participate in the BJP's pre-election bike rally.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union HRD minister Prakash Javadekar on March 2 exuded confidence that the BJP will win more seats in this general elections than it had won in 2014.

"The BJP had won 282 seats in the last Lok Sabha elections and we are confident that the number of seats won by the party will be higher than this in the upcoming elections," Javadekar told reporters here.

He said it is the Modi government that can take on terrorism and provide a strong leadership to the country.

Javadekar was in the city to participate in the BJP's pre-election bike rally. He rode pillion with former Rajasthan minister Arun Chaturvedi.

The bike rallies named as 'Kamal Vijayi Sankalp Vahan Rally' were organised across the state by the party.

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcast Rajyavardhan Rathore and other leaders also led rallies in other parts.
First Published on Mar 2, 2019 02:06 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.