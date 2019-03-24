BJP will win both Lok Sabha seats in Manipur: CM N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on March 24 claimed that the NDA government will return to power at the Centre and the BJP will win both the Lok Sabha seats in the state.

He claimed that the people are with the BJP and it would be "impossible" to defeat the BJP in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters after offering prayers at a local shrine at Wangoi in Imphal West district for the success of the two BJP candidates- RK Ranjan (Inner seat) and Benjamin Mate (Outer seat), he claimed that most of the poll surveys predict that the NDA will return to power at the Centre.

The chief minister said the full-fledged campaigning for the two BJP candidates in the state will be started after scrutiny.

Scrutiny of nomination for the Outer Manipur seat is March 26 while that of Inner seat is March 27.

Meanwhile, the BJP Inner Manipur seat candidate RK Ranjan said his main objective is to ensure that issues of the state reaches Centre and to address the problems faced by the youths.

Election for the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat will be held on April 11 while that for Inner Manipur seat will be on April 18.