Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 05:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

BJP will win Amethi on basis of welfare works: Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath, who issued directions to leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to make Modi's visit a grand success, said the prime minister would reach Amethi around 2 pm.

Uttar Pradesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath exuded confidence on February 28 that the ruling BJP will win the Congress bastion of Amethi in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls on the basis of its welfare works and hard work of its workers.

"On the strength of the workers' hard work and welfare schemes, the BJP will repeat history and win the Amethi seat in the coming Lok Sabha polls," the chief minister, who was here to review the preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Sunday, said.

"I feel bad that we had won the Amethi seat in 1998 but since then, we have not been able to win it...we can win this seat through hard work and dedication...and there is no doubt about it," he told reporters.

Adityanath, who issued directions to leaders and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to make Modi's visit a grand success, said the prime minister would reach Amethi, represented in the Lok Sabha by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, around 2 pm to inaugurate projects and lay foundation stones of various welfare schemes.

He also directed the officials concerned to install at least one board each displaying information about various government schemes and works in every village of the state.

"Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi are schemes that have changed lives and people should know about them," the chief minister said.

Talking about Modi's itinerary, BJP convenor of Amethi Lok Sabha constituency Rajesh Agrahari said, "The prime minister will visit Amethi on March 3 and besides attending a government programme at Korba Munshiganj, will address a public meeting in the Kohar area of Gauriganj here.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 05:48 pm

